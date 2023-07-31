Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 65.01 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 65.01 feet on Monday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 6,053 cusecs and the discharge 14,000 cusecs.
July 31, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI
