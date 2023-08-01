Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 63.38 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 63.38 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 611 cusecs and the discharge 12,000 cusecs.
August 01, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI
