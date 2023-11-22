Water level in Mettur dam stands at 63.10 feet

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 63.10 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 3,641 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.
November 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI
