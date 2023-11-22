Water level in Mettur dam stands at 63.10 feet

November 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 63.10 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 3,641 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.