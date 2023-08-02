Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 62.05 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 62.05 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 388 cusecs and the discharge 12,000 cusecs.
August 02, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI
