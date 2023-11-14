Water level in Mettur dam stands at 60.20 feet

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 60.20 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 3,734 cusecs and the discharge 250 cusecs.
November 14, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI
