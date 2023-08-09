The water level in Mettur dam stood at 56.280 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 4,931 cusecs and a discharge of 7,500 cusecs. .
August 09, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI
