Water level in Mettur dam stands at 55.73 feet

The water level at Mettur dam stood at 55.73 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 9,657 cusecs and a discharge of 10,000. cusecs. .
August 23, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI:
