Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 55.53 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 55.53 feet on Monday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 2,321 cusecs and the discharge 6,000 cusecs.
August 14, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI
