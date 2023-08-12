Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 55.41 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 55.41 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 2,887 cusecs and the discharge 5,873 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
August 12, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 55.41 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 2,887 cusecs and the discharge 5,873 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US