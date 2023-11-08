Water level in Mettur dam stands at 54.85 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 54.85 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 7,563 cusecs and a discharge of 341 cusecs.
November 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI
