Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 54.25 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 54.25 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 6,145 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.
August 26, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI
