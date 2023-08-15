Water level in Mettur dam stands at 53.80 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 53.80 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 514 cusecs and a discharge of 6,000 cusecs. .
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
August 15, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level in Mettur dam stood at 53.80 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 514 cusecs and a discharge of 6,000 cusecs. .
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US