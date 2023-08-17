Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 53.15 feet

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 53.15 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 9,394 cusecs and the discharge 6,000 cusecs.
August 17, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI
