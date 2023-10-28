Water level in Mettur dam stands at 51.16 feet

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 51.16 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 4,424 cusecs and the discharge 500 cusecs.
October 28, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI
