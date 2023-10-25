Water level in Mettur dam stands at 49.56 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 49.56 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 4,480 cusecs and a discharge of 498 cusecs.
October 25, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI
