Water level in Mettur dam stands at 48.22 feet

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 48.22 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 7706 cusecs and a discharge of 7,996 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
September 03, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI
Water level in Mettur dam stood at 48.22 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 7706 cusecs and a discharge of 7,996 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US