Water level in Mettur dam stands at 47.83 feet

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 47.83 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 4,796 cusecs and the discharge 8,000 cusecs.
September 05, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI
