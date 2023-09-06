Water level in Mettur dam stands at 47.15 feet

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 47.15 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 2,874 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.
September 06, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI
