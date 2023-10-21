Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 46.91 feet

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 46.91 feet on Friday against the maximum capacity of 120 feet. The inflow was recorded at 5,487 cusecs and the discharge was 500 cusecs.
October 21, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI
