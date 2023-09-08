Water level in Mettur dam stands at 46.51 feet

Water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 46.51 feet on Friday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 5,367 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
September 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI
Water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 46.51 feet on Friday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 5,367 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US