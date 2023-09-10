Water level in Mettur dam stands at 46.40 feet

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 46.40 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 3,771 cusecs and a discharge of 6,502 cusecs.
September 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI
