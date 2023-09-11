HamberMenu
Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 45.62 feet

September 11, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 45.62 feet on Monday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 986 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.

