Water level in Mettur dam stands at 43.74 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 43.74 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 434 cusecs and a discharge of 6,498 cusecs.
September 13, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI
