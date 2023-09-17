Water level in Mettur dam stands at 40.85 feet

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 40.85 feet on Sunday against the full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 2,959 cusecs and a discharge of 6,501 cusecs.
September 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI
