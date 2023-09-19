Water level in Mettur dam stands at 39.54 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 39.54 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 2,854 cusecs and a discharge of 6,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
September 19, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level in Mettur dam stood at 39.54 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 2,854 cusecs and a discharge of 6,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US