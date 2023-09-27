Water level in Mettur dam stands at 38 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 38 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 6,431 cusecs and a discharge of 6,101 cusecs.
September 27, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI
