Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 37.98 feet

September 26, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 37.98 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 7,784 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.

