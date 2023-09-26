ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 37.98 feet

September 26, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 37.98 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 7,784 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.

