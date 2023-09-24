Water level in Mettur dam stands at 37.520 feet

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 37.520 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 5,772 cusecs and a discharge of 6501 cusecs.
September 24, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI
