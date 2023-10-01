Water level in Mettur dam stands at 36.71 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 36.71 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 2,796 cusecs and a discharge of 6,499 cusecs.
October 01, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI
