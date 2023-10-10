Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 30.89 feet

TIRUCHI
The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 30.89 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 435 cusecs and the discharge 500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
October 10, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST
TIRUCHI
The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 30.89 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 435 cusecs and the discharge 500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US