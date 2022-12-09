Water level in Mettur dam stands at 120 feet

Water level at Mettur dam on Friday stood at its full level of 120.00 feet. The inflow was 15,843 cusecs and the discharge 15,000 cusecs.
Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights
December 09, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI
Water level at Mettur dam on Friday stood at its full level of 120.00 feet. The inflow was 15,843 cusecs and the discharge 15,000 cusecs.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE