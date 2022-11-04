Water level in Mettur dam stands at 120 feet The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI November 04, 2022 19:44 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW World Imran Khan wounded in ‘clear assassination bid’ Other States Gujarat Elections 2022 | CSDS-Lokniti survey findings Gujarat How are political parties placed a month before the Gujarat Assembly elections? India Supreme Court upholds notification amending employees pension scheme as ‘legal and valid' Chennai Thunderstorm in Chennai, schools and colleges to remain closed on November 4 Delhi As air quality remains ‘severe’, primary schools to remain shut in Delhi from November 5 ADVERTISEMENTThe water level in Mettur dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Friday. The inflow was 26,917 cusecs and the discharge 25,925 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out