Tiruchirapalli

Water level in Mettur dam stands at 120 feet

Salem, Tamil Nadu 18/09/2022: Stanley Reservoir brimming with water at Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 18 September 2022. The water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 65th consecutive day. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

Salem, Tamil Nadu 18/09/2022: Stanley Reservoir brimming with water at Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 18 September 2022. The water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 65th consecutive day. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 20,211 cusecs and the discharge 19,219 cusecs.


