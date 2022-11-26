Water level in Mettur dam stands at 119.55 feet

November 26, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

: The water level in Mettur dam stood at 119.55 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 10,511 cusecs and the discharge 14,276 cusecs. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

