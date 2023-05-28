Water level in Mettur dam stands at 103.79 feet

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 103.79 feet on Sunday as against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 2,298 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs.
May 28, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI
