Water level in Mettur dam stands at 103.770 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 103.770 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The infow was 1,500 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.
May 30, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI
