Water level in Mettur dam stands at 103.750 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 103.750 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,500 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
May 31, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level in Mettur dam stood at 103.750 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,500 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US