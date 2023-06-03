Water level in Mettur dam stands at 103.70 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 103.70 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,800 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.
June 03, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI
