Water level in Mettur dam stands at 103 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 103.15 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,397 cusecs and the discharge 1,501 cusecs.
May 24, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI
