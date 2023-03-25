Water level in Mettur dam stands at 103 feet

The water level in Mettur dam on Saturday stood at 103 feet against its full level of 120 feet on Saturday The inflow was 933 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.
March 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI:
