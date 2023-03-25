Water level in Mettur dam stands at 103 feet

March 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The water level in Mettur dam on Saturday stood at 103 feet against its full level of 120 feet on Saturday The inflow was 933 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.