Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 102.64 feet

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 102.64 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 152 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.
June 13, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI
