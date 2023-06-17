Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 100.71 feet

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 100.71 feet on Friday, June 16, 2023 against its full level of 120 feet.
The inflow was 324 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.
June 17, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - TIRUCHI
