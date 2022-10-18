Water level at Mettur Dam stands at its full level The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI October 18, 2022 16:42 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India Editorial Questionable urgency: On the Supreme Court’s stay on G.N. Saibaba’s acquittal India Congress president polls updates | Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest; 96% of PCC delegates voted, says Mistry World PLA Galwan commander attends Chinese Communist Party Congress opening Editorial Tread carefully: On inflation World Several explosions rock Kyiv; attacked by ‘kamikaze drones’, says Ukrainian presidency ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur Dam stood at its full level 120 feet on Tuesday. The inflow was 1,40,247 cusecs and the discharge 1,39,804 cusecs at 4 p.m. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out