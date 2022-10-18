Tiruchirapalli

Water level at Mettur Dam stands at its full level

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at its full level 120 feet on Tuesday. The inflow was 1,40,247 cusecs and the discharge 1,39,804 cusecs at 4 p.m.


