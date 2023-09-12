Water level at Mettur Dam stands at 44.70 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 44.70 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 503 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
September 12, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 44.70 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 503 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US