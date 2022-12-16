Water level at Mettur dam stands at 120 feet

Water level at Mettur dam on Friday stood at 120 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 11,719 cusecs and the discharge 10,876 cusecs.
December 16, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI
