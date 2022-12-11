Water level at Mettur dam stands at 120 feet

:
The water level at Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 8,970 cusecs and the discharge 8,127 cusecs.
December 11, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI
:
