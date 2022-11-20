Water level at Mettur dam stands at 120 feet

The water level at Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 12,643 cusecs and the discharge 12,000 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
November 20, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level at Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 12,643 cusecs and the discharge 12,000 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription