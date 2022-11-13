Water level at Mettur dam stands at 120 feet The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI November 13, 2022 18:50 ISTADVERTISEMENT: TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW India MBBS in Hindi lost in transliteration? Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Updates | 65.92% turnout till 5 p.m., highest polling of 72.35% recorded in Sirmaur Karnataka Modi in Bengaluru live updates | Karnataka powered by might of ‘double-engine’ government, says Prime Minister Modi India Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman puts off Delhi visit, officials cite ‘scheduling’ difficulties India All 6 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts to be released on November 12 World COP 27 | Biden says ‘every nation’ should ‘step up’ in cutting emissions ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 16,856 cusecs and the discharge 16,413 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out