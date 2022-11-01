Water level at Mettur dam stands at 120 feet The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI November 01, 2022 19:35 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW Comment A month before polls, what is on the Gujarat voter’s mind? World South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills at least 151 Editorial United against terror: On UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in India Editorial A bird in the hand: On Twitter under Elon Musk India Explained | What is the doctrine of pleasure? India Morbi bridge collapse tragedy: 141 deaths reported so far ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Tuesday. The inflow was 18,818 cusecs and the discharge 17,823 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out